The United States is ready for a third summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The United States is ready for a third summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday.

"I think it is entirely possible. We are ready when they are," Bolton said at a conference in Washington when asked whether a third summit between the two leaders could happen.