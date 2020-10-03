Third US Senator Tests Positive for COVID-19 in 24 Hours

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) US Republican Senator for Wisconsin Ron Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third senator to come down with the disease in 24 hours.

According to a statement circulated by Johnson's spokesman,Ben Voelkel, the senator had already undergone self-isolation before eventually catching the virus.

"Senator Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for covid-19 on Sept. 14. He stayed in quarantine for 14 days without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time.

He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive. After learning of this exposure, the senator was tested yesterday afternoon. This test came back positive," Voelkel said in a statement as cited by CNN.

The senator "feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms," Voelkel went on to say.

A day prior, Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina tested positive for COVID-19 not long after President Donald Trump announced he and his wife Melania were infected.

