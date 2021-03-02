UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Varshavyanka Submarine For Russian Pacific Fleet To Be Launched In March - Shipyard

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 04:05 PM

Third Varshavyanka Submarine for Russian Pacific Fleet to Be Launched in March - Shipyard

A new project 636.3 Varshavyanka class submarine, named Magadan, for the Russian Pacific Fleet will be launched in late March, the press service of the Admiralty Shipyards said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) A new project 636.3 Varshavyanka class submarine, named Magadan, for the Russian Pacific Fleet will be launched in late March, the press service of the Admiralty Shipyards said on Tuesday.

"The Admiralty Shipyard will launch the third big diesel-electric submarine Magadan for the Russian Pacific Fleet in late March," the statement said.

The current degree of technical readiness of the submarine is over 80 percent.

In November 2019, the Admiralty Shipyards hosted the ceremony of raising the Russian Navy flag on the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky submarine, the first in the 636.

3 series under construction for the Russian Pacific Fleet. The second of such submarines, named Volkhov, was transferred to the Navy in October 2020. In November 2019, two more Project 636.3 submarines for the Pacific Fleet, the Ufa and the Magadan, were laid at the Admiralty Shipyards.

The Varshavyanka class is an improved version of Kilo-class submarines that features elements of advanced stealth technology, an extended combat range and the ability to strike land, surface and underwater targets. A total of six Varshavyanka-class submarines have already been built for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Volkhov Ufa Magadan March October November 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Farmers advised to eliminate weeds from Maize crop ..

3 minutes ago

US scientific grow kelp in ocean for bio-fuel ene ..

3 minutes ago

Court convicts man for kidnapping, sexually abusin ..

3 minutes ago

SA Cycling C'ship to boost the sport in Pakistan: ..

3 minutes ago

ITC, ADP discuss cooperation opportunities with Ja ..

38 minutes ago

ECP decides to hold Senate Elections in accordance ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.