Third Varshavyanka Submarine for Russian Pacific Fleet to Be Launched in March - Shipyard

A new project 636.3 Varshavyanka class submarine, named Magadan, for the Russian Pacific Fleet will be launched in late March, the press service of the Admiralty Shipyards said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) A new project 636.3 Varshavyanka class submarine, named Magadan, for the Russian Pacific Fleet will be launched in late March, the press service of the Admiralty Shipyards said on Tuesday.

"The Admiralty Shipyard will launch the third big diesel-electric submarine Magadan for the Russian Pacific Fleet in late March," the statement said.

The current degree of technical readiness of the submarine is over 80 percent.

In November 2019, the Admiralty Shipyards hosted the ceremony of raising the Russian Navy flag on the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky submarine, the first in the 636.

3 series under construction for the Russian Pacific Fleet. The second of such submarines, named Volkhov, was transferred to the Navy in October 2020. In November 2019, two more Project 636.3 submarines for the Pacific Fleet, the Ufa and the Magadan, were laid at the Admiralty Shipyards.

The Varshavyanka class is an improved version of Kilo-class submarines that features elements of advanced stealth technology, an extended combat range and the ability to strike land, surface and underwater targets. A total of six Varshavyanka-class submarines have already been built for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.