Third Victim Found Under Rubble After Kiev Residential Building Explosion - Authorities

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Rescuers found the third victim under the rubble of a residential building in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev where an explosion occurred earlier in the day, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Sunday.

Rescuers earlier reported that two people were found dead under the rubble after the explosion.

They evacuated 23 people from the building including three from under the rubble.

The agency said that the explosion took place around 10:00 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT) and destroyed apartments between the fourth and seventh floors of a nine-story building.

Law enforcement authorities opened a criminal case. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that the police are considering two versions of the explosion - a gas or an explosive device.