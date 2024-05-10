Third Week Of Evidence Wraps At Trump's Criminal Trial
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 07:45 PM
Donald Trump's New York criminal trial prepared to wrap up its third week of evidence Friday following bombshell testimony from the film star at the heart of the case
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Donald Trump's New York criminal trial prepared to wrap up its third week of evidence Friday following bombshell testimony from the film star at the heart of the case.
Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had sex with Trump in 2006, denied she threatened him if he did not buy her silence for $130,000, a payment Trump then covered up, prosecutors say.
Trump, 77, is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the payment on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, when the story could have proved politically fatal.
The completion of Daniels' marathon testimony and cross-examination this week clears the way for prosecutors to call Cohen, their remaining star witness.
The trial was taking place just six months before the November election, when the Republican hopeful will try to defeat Democratic President Joe Biden.
During nearly eight hours over two days, Daniels walked the New York jury through the one-night stand she said she had with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament, and then the financial settlement she says ensued.
In her testimony, she described Trump's pajamas, his boxer shorts, the sexual position and that he did not wear a condom.
Recent Stories
Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation
Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: Azma Bukhari
KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budget for eight months of FY 2023- ..
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends completion of training program for ..
Bulk stock of physician samples seized
Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders
RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers
Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer
Dy Chairman Senate attends flower exhibition at FG Public School
KP Assembly session postponed till May 13
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan attends flower exhibition at FG Public Scho ..
Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From World
-
Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation1 minute ago
-
Russia attacks Ukraine's northeast in new ground offensive51 minutes ago
-
Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weekend1 hour ago
-
Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting1 hour ago
-
Rafah offensive would lead to 'humanitarian disaster': UN chief2 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift fever grips Paris at start of Europe tour2 hours ago
-
S.Africa's top court hears critical Zuma election case2 hours ago
-
Ukraine says Russia launches cross-border offensive in northeast3 hours ago
-
Champion Rybakina, home hope Musetti retire sick from Rome Open3 hours ago
-
CPEC Phase II highlights strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture, industry, technology3 hours ago
-
Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive3 hours ago
-
UK economy exits recession in pre-vote boost for PM Sunak1 hour ago