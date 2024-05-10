Open Menu

Third Week Of Evidence Wraps At Trump's Criminal Trial

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 07:45 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Donald Trump's New York criminal trial prepared to wrap up its third week of evidence Friday following bombshell testimony from the film star at the heart of the case.

Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had sex with Trump in 2006, denied she threatened him if he did not buy her silence for $130,000, a payment Trump then covered up, prosecutors say.

Trump, 77, is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the payment on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, when the story could have proved politically fatal.

The completion of Daniels' marathon testimony and cross-examination this week clears the way for prosecutors to call Cohen, their remaining star witness.

The trial was taking place just six months before the November election, when the Republican hopeful will try to defeat Democratic President Joe Biden.

During nearly eight hours over two days, Daniels walked the New York jury through the one-night stand she said she had with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament, and then the financial settlement she says ensued.

In her testimony, she described Trump's pajamas, his boxer shorts, the sexual position and that he did not wear a condom.

