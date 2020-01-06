Third World Solidarity UK hosts reception for Pakistani journalist Nazir Laghari

(@imziishan)

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The United Kingdom-based Third World Solidarity (TWS) on Sunday evening hosted a reception in honour of news analyst, writer, and Editor-in-Chief Bol Television Channel, Nazir Leghari in recognition of his services for promoting healthy journalism,and literature.

The event, held at Miran Masala restaurant Kensington London, was attended by British-Pakistani community, writers, journalists, academicians and TWS members, including British nationals.

Those who spoke on the occasion included, TWS Chairman Hon Alderman Mushtaq Lashari, Nazir Leghari, Haleem Tareen, renowned Pakistani writer Iftikhar Qaiser, and Journalist Muhammad Sarwar.

Mushtaq Lashari, while welcoming Nazir Leghari, lauded his services for the promotion of healthy journalism in Pakistan besides contributing eight valuable books.

He also appreciated the services of Nazir Leghari for the promotion of democracy as a political worker.

He added that similar functions would also be held in the United Kingdom (UK) in the future to recognize the living legends of Pakistani origin.

Mushtaq Lashari said that Third World Solidarity (UK) would organize a seminar in the British Parliament on January 28 on "Human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir".

He added that TWS (UK) would also organize meetings in Islamabad and Karachi (Pakistan) on various issues of national importance.

In his remarks, Nazir Leghari thanked Third World Solidarity (UK) and its Chairman Mushtaq Leshari for hosting the event.

He vowed that despite challenges, he would continue to serve the country in the field of journalism and promote literature.

He paid glowing tributes to the services and contribution of late Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for promotion of democracy.

Talking about his own professional career, Nazir Leghari said that he never compromised on his principles and always raised voices for truth, through his writings as a journalist.

"I am still living in two-room rented house in Karachi with my family", he remarked.

Pakistan, he said was a great country which has 5000 years ancient civilization.

Other speakers also lauded the services and contribution of Nazir leghari for the promotion of journalism and literature in Pakistan.