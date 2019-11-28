UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirteen Activists Killed, 75 Injured In Clashes With Security Forces In Iraq - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:39 PM

Thirteen Activists Killed, 75 Injured in Clashes With Security Forces in Iraq - Source

Thirteen people were killed and 75 others were injured on Thursday during clashes with the security forces in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah amid the ongoing mass protests in the country, a source in the the country's High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Thirteen people were killed and 75 others were injured on Thursday during clashes with the security forces in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah amid the ongoing mass protests in the country, a source in the the country's High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik.

"Thirteen demonstrators were killed by live bullets and 75 others were injured today during the clashes with the security forces, which used the force to disperse protesters in the center of the city," the source said.

The source warned that the security situation in Nasiriyah might deteriorate as a result of the excessive use of force against protesters.

Related Topics

Injured Iraq

Recent Stories

Gen Bajwa will remain Army Chief for another six m ..

8 minutes ago

More Chinese investors eyeing Dubai’s warehousin ..

10 minutes ago

101 mauzas computerized in Multan zone for E-abaya ..

10 minutes ago

PM asks CCP to workout rules on stability in commo ..

4 minutes ago

Eight arrested for gambling in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Iraqi Military to Create 'Crisis Cells' to Maintai ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.