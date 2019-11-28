Thirteen Activists Killed, 75 Injured in Clashes With Security Forces in Iraq - Source

Thirteen people were killed and 75 others were injured on Thursday during clashes with the security forces in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah amid the ongoing mass protests in the country, a source in the the country's High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Thirteen people were killed and 75 others were injured on Thursday during clashes with the security forces in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah amid the ongoing mass protests in the country, a source in the the country's High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik.

"Thirteen demonstrators were killed by live bullets and 75 others were injured today during the clashes with the security forces, which used the force to disperse protesters in the center of the city," the source said.

The source warned that the security situation in Nasiriyah might deteriorate as a result of the excessive use of force against protesters.