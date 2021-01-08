Thirteen Afghan Border Officers Killed in Taliban Attack in Kunduz Province - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Thirteen servicemen of the Afghan Border Police were killed by Taliban militants last night during an attack on a checkpoint located in the northern area of Chehel Kapa, Kunduz province, a security service source told Sputnik on Friday.

Security officials in Kunduz province have not yet commented on the incident.

�Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban militants have been ceaseless even after the talks between Kabul and the Taliban's political arm restarted in Qatar's capital of Doha this week.