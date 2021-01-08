UrduPoint.com
Thirteen Afghan Border Officers Killed In Taliban Attack In Kunduz Province - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Thirteen servicemen of the Afghan Border Police were killed by Taliban militants last night during an attack on a checkpoint located in the northern area of Chehel Kapa, Kunduz province, a security service source told Sputnik on Friday.

Security officials in Kunduz province have not yet commented on the incident.

Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban militants have been ceaseless even after the talks between Kabul and the Taliban's political arm restarted in Qatar's capital of Doha this week.

