UrduPoint.com

Thirteen Agreements Signed During Erdogan's Visit To Abu Dhabi - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Thirteen Agreements Signed During Erdogan's Visit to Abu Dhabi - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Ankara and Abu Dhabi signed thirteen agreements on bilateral cooperation during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the emirate on Monday, Turkish media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan arrived in the UAE for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The agreements aim to expand cooperation in trade, defense, transport and investments, as well as in healthcare, agriculture and media, according to news agency Anadolu. 

Moreover, the sides signed a protocol of cooperation in media and information technologies.

During the trip, Erdogan will also visit the World Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Related Topics

World Agriculture UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Ankara Tayyip Erdogan 2020 Media Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

47 minutes ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

30 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

30 minutes ago
 About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Ge ..

About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Germany's Munich - Reports

30 minutes ago
 ICAO Council Current Agenda Does Not Include Ukrai ..

ICAO Council Current Agenda Does Not Include Ukraine-Related Matters - Russian E ..

30 minutes ago
 Hackers Leak Names of Protesters Who Donated to Ca ..

Hackers Leak Names of Protesters Who Donated to Canada's Freedom Convoy - Report ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>