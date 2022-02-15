ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Ankara and Abu Dhabi signed thirteen agreements on bilateral cooperation during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the emirate on Monday, Turkish media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan arrived in the UAE for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The agreements aim to expand cooperation in trade, defense, transport and investments, as well as in healthcare, agriculture and media, according to news agency Anadolu.

Moreover, the sides signed a protocol of cooperation in media and information technologies.

During the trip, Erdogan will also visit the World Expo 2020 in Dubai.