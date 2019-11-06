Thirteen Belugas From Russian 'Whale Jail' Loaded on Vessel for Release Nov 6 - Greenpeace

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Experts have loaded 13 belugas from the so-called whale jail in Russia's Far East on the vessel that will take the mammals to the site of their release in the Sea of Japan since Wednesday morning, Greenpeace Russia coordinator Oganes Targulyan told Sputnik.

The last batch of belugas from the "whale jail" will be taken to the site of their release in the Sea of Japan on two vessels. The loading started on Tuesday, but was suspended due to increasing wind, after only six animals were taken on board. It was resumed on Wednesday morning.

"According to our information, five belugas were loaded and then eight more. The pontoon, from which they were transferred, is still docked near the vessel. It is expected that a bit later one more pontoon with belugas will arrive, and the loading will continue. As of now, there's a temporary lull," Targulyan said.

Scientists believe that the weather conditions are suitable for the operation, as the wind is minimal, and there are practically no waves.

"The pontoon with 13 belugas, which was brought to the Professor Kaganovsky research vessel in early morning, has already been released. All the animals have been loaded on the vessel, a veterinary examination has been conducted, measures and a blood test have been taken.

Scientists of the VNIRO [Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography] are waiting for the arrival of the next pontoon with belugas for continuing the work," VNIRO spokesman Alexey Smorodov told Sputnik.

He added that the loading was being conducted carefully, with no injuries for the mammals.

VNIRO has also posted a video featuring belugas in the pontoon on Instagram. It can be seen that the sea is calm.

The so-called whale jail in Russia's Srednyaya Bay made headlines last October after Greenpeace claimed that a batch of endangered whale species, held there in captivity, were being prepared to be smuggled to China. A probe was opened into illegal fishing of aquatic animals and animal abuse. The investigation found a group of more than 100 orcas and belugas trapped in a sea enclosure in dire conditions.

A local court eventually ruled that the sea mammals had been caught illegally. Companies responsible for the violation were fined $2.4 million Dollars, and the animals were ordered to be immediately released.

The trapped mammals were being released in batches, ranging from three to 14, since June. They were equipped with trackers that would enable scientists to trace their movement and collect data on their behavior in the wild.