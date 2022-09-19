Thirteen Civilians Killed in Donetsk After Shelling - Mayor

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) At least thirteen civilians were killed after shelling in Donetsk, mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of direct shelling of the Bakinskikh Komissarov square in the Kuibyshev neighborhood, 13 civilians died. The number of injured people is being specified," Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.