MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases among South Korean military personnel has risen to 71 after 13 soldiers in a front-line unit tested positive for the disease, media reported on Wednesday, adding that all other 220 members of the unit were quarantined.

According to the Yonhap news agency, two of the 13 patients had a fever and tested positive on Tuesday.

Afterward, all members of the unit were tested and the results indicated that another 11 soldiers had also been infected.

The media stated that the number of cases might grow, as some test results are still pending.

Around 50 soldiers have been isolated after coming into contact with the confirmed patients, and other soldiers of the unit are in a milder quarantine.

South Korea has so far reported a total of 13,879 COVID-19 cases and 297 related deaths.