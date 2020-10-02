Thirteen Dead, 15 Injured in Fire in Northern China - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Thirteen people died and another 15 were hospitalized after a fire in China's northern province of Shanxi, the Global Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the news outlet, the fire broke out at an ice sculpture hall in the city of Taiyuan.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, but an investigation is underway.