UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirteen Dead, 15 Injured In Fire In Northern China - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:40 AM

Thirteen Dead, 15 Injured in Fire in Northern China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Thirteen people died and another 15 were hospitalized after a fire in China's northern province of Shanxi, the Global Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the news outlet, the fire broke out at an ice sculpture hall in the city of Taiyuan.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, but an investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Fire China Died Taiyuan

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

57 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on Nation ..

58 minutes ago

UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establish ..

1 hour ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

2 hours ago

UK's largest business group calls for race targets ..

2 hours ago

EFJ Urges Baku, Yerevan to Ensure Freedom of Movem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.