Thirteen Dead In Burkina Floods

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:02 PM

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Burkina Faso has declared a state of natural catastrophe after 13 people were killed in floods.

"Torrential rains have caused a lot of damage in our country... as of today, we have recorded 13 dead, 19 injured, many houses destroyed and lots of people affected," Culture Minister Abdoul Karim Sango said on tv late Wednesday.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, on Twitter, said the government had earmarkedfive billion CFA francs ($9 billion / 7.5 million Euros) for the emergency.

He added that he had also authorised the ministry for territorial administration to requisition public buildings to help people who had fled their homes.

More Stories From World

