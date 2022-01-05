UrduPoint.com

Thirteen Dead In Philadelphia House Fire: US Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Thirteen dead in Philadelphia house fire: US media

Thirteen people died when a fire tore through public housing apartments in the eastern US city of Philadelphia on Wednesday, US media reported

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Thirteen people died when a fire tore through public housing apartments in the eastern US city of Philadelphia on Wednesday, US media reported.

The city's fire department said its officers arrived at the scene at 6:40 am (11:40 GMT) "and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story rowhouse.

""It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control," they said in a tweet.

US networks including NBC and CBS reported that the blaze had killed 13 people.

