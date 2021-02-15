Thirteen Dead, Over 10 Injured in Islamist Militant Attack in DR Congo - Reports

A militant group linked to the Islamic State terror organization (IS, banned in Russia) has attacked a town in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing 13 people and injuring over 10, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) A militant group linked to the Islamic State terror organization (IS, banned in Russia) has attacked a town in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing 13 people and injuring over 10, media reported.

The attack was carried out by the Islamist group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the northeastern Kivu province on Sunday, according to the 7sur7.cd news outlet.

"The assailants attacked the town of Ndalya, on the border with North Kivu province. According to preliminary estimates, 13 people were killed, including women who were executed in a church. As for those wounded, over 12 people were sent to a specialized hospital for treatment .

.. Two have died of wounds," local resident Muhindo Vukulu told the news outlet.

The situation in the area remains uncertain, with people reported to be leaving their homes.

The ADF, established in 1995, is operating in the DRC and Uganda. The group brings together Islamists and forces opposed to longtime Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Uganda considers the group a terrorist organization. The United Nations holds it responsible for killing hundreds of civilians since 2014.

In 2017, the group swore allegiance to the IS.