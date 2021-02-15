UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirteen Dead, Over 10 Injured In Islamist Militant Attack In DR Congo - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:08 PM

Thirteen Dead, Over 10 Injured in Islamist Militant Attack in DR Congo - Reports

A militant group linked to the Islamic State terror organization (IS, banned in Russia) has attacked a town in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing 13 people and injuring over 10, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) A militant group linked to the Islamic State terror organization (IS, banned in Russia) has attacked a town in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing 13 people and injuring over 10, media reported.

The attack was carried out by the Islamist group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the northeastern Kivu province on Sunday, according to the 7sur7.cd news outlet.

"The assailants attacked the town of Ndalya, on the border with North Kivu province. According to preliminary estimates, 13 people were killed, including women who were executed in a church. As for those wounded, over 12 people were sent to a specialized hospital for treatment .

.. Two have died of wounds," local resident Muhindo Vukulu told the news outlet.

The situation in the area remains uncertain, with people reported to be leaving their homes.

The ADF, established in 1995, is operating in the DRC and Uganda. The group brings together Islamists and forces opposed to longtime Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Uganda considers the group a terrorist organization. The United Nations holds it responsible for killing hundreds of civilians since 2014.

In 2017, the group swore allegiance to the IS.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist United Nations Russia Died Congo Uganda Border Women Sunday 2017 Church Media

Recent Stories

India to never succeed in conspiracies against Pak ..

2 minutes ago

Nadal closes in on Slams record with emphatic win

2 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports one new locally transmitt ..

2 minutes ago

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 Li ..

24 minutes ago

Ajoka theater to hold 5-day film certification pro ..

7 minutes ago

New Zealand's largest city enters lockdown as UK v ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.