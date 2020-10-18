UrduPoint.com
Thirteen Dead, Over 100 Injured In Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Ghor Province - Hospital

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 02:10 PM

Thirteen Dead, Over 100 Injured in Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Ghor Province - Hospital

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Thirteen people are dead and 102 others sustained injuries after a car bomb went off near the police headquarters in Afghanistan's western province of Ghor on Sunday, the head of the central hospital said.

The blast took place in the provincial capital of Firuzkoh.

Along with the police headquarters, judiciary offices, women's affairs department and a number of government agencies are located in the blast area.

The hospital's chief, Mohammad Omar Lalzad, said some of those injured were in critical condition.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

More Stories From World

