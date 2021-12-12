UrduPoint.com

Thirteen Die In Shipwreck In Democratic Republic Of Congo - Provincial Minister

Sun 12th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) Thirteen people passed away and 17 others were rescued in a shipwreck that took place on the night from Saturday to Sunday on the Congo River in the Mai-Ndombe province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the provincial minister in charge of interior and security, Crispin Ipondo Bonda, said.

"According to an emergency report, the boat was carrying 30 people.

Of them, 13 lost their lives and 17 were rescued," Bonda told the 7Sur7 news agency.

The boat, which was traveling from the country's capital city of Kinshasa to the capital of the Mai-Ndombe province Inongo, was shaken by a strong wind that led to its wreck.

Bonda said that a further investigation was underway.

According to the news agency, three other shipwrecks have already been recorded in the Mai-Ndombe province in the past two months.

