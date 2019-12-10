UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirteen Feared Dead After Volcanic Eruption On New Zealand Island - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

Thirteen Feared Dead After Volcanic Eruption on New Zealand Island - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Thirteen locals and foreigners are feared dead after a volcano erupted on New Zealand's White Island on Monday, according to police.

Forty-seven tourists were exploring the island when the volcano started spewing steam and ash. Rescue helicopters swooped in to help them despite danger but five of those rescued had died.

"Police can now advise that in addition to the five people confirmed deceased, eight people remain unaccounted for following the eruption," police said in a statement.

They also admitted that no signs of life had been seen "at any point" hours after the rescue operation began, and based on the data they had "we do not believe there are any survivors on the island."

Thirty-one patients are being treated at seven hospitals. Some of those injured have burns to 90 percent of their body and at least one has been critically injured, according to sources cited by the New Zealand Herald website.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Died New Zealand

Recent Stories

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

38 minutes ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

2 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

2 hours ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Economy Minister Says Harsh EU Carbon Tax ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.