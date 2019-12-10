Thirteen Feared Dead After Volcanic Eruption on New Zealand Island - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Thirteen locals and foreigners are feared dead after a volcano erupted on New Zealand's White Island on Monday, according to police.

Forty-seven tourists were exploring the island when the volcano started spewing steam and ash. Rescue helicopters swooped in to help them despite danger but five of those rescued had died.

"Police can now advise that in addition to the five people confirmed deceased, eight people remain unaccounted for following the eruption," police said in a statement.

They also admitted that no signs of life had been seen "at any point" hours after the rescue operation began, and based on the data they had "we do not believe there are any survivors on the island."

Thirty-one patients are being treated at seven hospitals. Some of those injured have burns to 90 percent of their body and at least one has been critically injured, according to sources cited by the New Zealand Herald website.