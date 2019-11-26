Thirteen French Military Personnel Die in Helicopter Accident in Mali - Presidency

Thirteen French military officers died in a helicopter accident during an anti-terrorist operation in Mali, the French presidency said Tuesday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Thirteen French military officers died in a helicopter accident during an anti-terrorist operation in Mali, the French presidency said Tuesday in a statement.

"President of France announces with the deepest regret the death of 13 military officers, which happened in Mali on Monday evening, November 25, 2019, in an accident involving their two helicopters during an anti-jihadist operation," the statement read.

The president honored the memory of the deceased � six officers, six non-commissioned officers and a corporal.

Since 2014, France has been involved in operation Barkhane in Africa's Sahel region spanning Mali and several other countries.