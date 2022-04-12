Thirteen Injured In Brooklyn Subway Shooting, 1 Victim In Critical Condition - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 07:24 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) At least 13 people were injured in the Brooklyn subway shooting, with one victim in a critical condition, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing law enforcement.
A Brooklyn subway shooting suspect was wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest, NBC New York reported.