Thirteen Injured in Shooting at Louisiana Memorial Service - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Thirteen people were injured and none killed in a shooting in the US state of Louisiana during a memorial for a murder victim, media reported Sunday.

According to local broadcaster WAFB9, police began receiving calls of a shooting around 9 pm (02:00 GMT) in the town of Bogalusa, some 70 miles north of New Orleans.

The crowd was gathered to hold a memorial service for local man Dominique James, who was found dead earlier this month with investigators looking into possible homicide.

One person is currently in critical condition, the broadcaster reported.