Thirteen Killed, About 70 Injured in Metro Bridge Collapse in Mexico City - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) At least 13 people were killed and about 70 others injured in a metro bridge collapse in Mexico City, the city's Secretariat for Integral Risk Management and Civil Protection said in a statement.

"At the moment, this is a preliminary figure, unfortunately, 13 people have died, about 70 injured people are being transported to hospitals," the secretariat said on Twitter.

Earlier, media reported, citing emergency services, six deaths and 80 injured people.