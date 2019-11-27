UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirteen Killed By Suspected Militia In Troubled East DR Congo

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:22 PM

Thirteen killed by suspected militia in troubled east DR Congo

Thirteen people were killed Wednesday in eastern DR Congo by an armed group blamed for a string of massacres that have sparked deadly protests against the UN's peacekeeping mission, officials said

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Thirteen people were killed Wednesday in eastern DR Congo by an armed group blamed for a string of massacres that have sparked deadly protests against the UN's peacekeeping mission, officials said.

Thirteen people near the town of Oicha, 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the city of Beni, were "killed at dawn," the spokesman for the UN mission MONUSCO told AFP, while local administrator Donat Kibwana said 14 bodies had arrived at the Oicha morgue.

"The army is already at the site and is pursuing" the attackers, Kibwana said by phone from Oicha.

Ninety-four civilians in the Beni area have been killed by armed groups since November 5, following the launch of an offensive by the country's army, according to the Congo Research Group (CRG), a not-for-profit organisation.

The "vast majority" of killings have been carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a notorious militia that has plagued eastern DR Congo since the 1990s, a CRG specialist said.

Fear and anger have prompted local people to take to the streets, accusing the authorities and MONUSCO of failing to protect them, in demonstrations that have led to six deaths.

MONUSCO said in the capital Kinshasa on Wednesday it was launching a probe after gaining evidence that its troops may have killed a demonstrator in Beni the previous day.

"The elements that we have indicate that it was Blue Helmets who were responsible for the death of this young man," a spokesman told AFP.

In a statement, MONUSCO quoted mission chief Leila Zerrougui as saying the man "was reportedly killed in an exchange with Blue Helmets as he was about to throw a petrol bomb".

On Monday, a crowd stormed one of the two UN camps near Beni and set fire to one of its offices.

Separately, a student was injured and 10 other people arrested on Wednesday as Congolese police broke up a demonstration outside the university in Goma, where anger also has boiled over.

"Our demonstration is patriotic. MONUSCO is standing on the sidelines as the massacres unfold, when its chief mission is to protect civilians," law student Fiston Muhindo told AFP.

"They have to go. MONUSCO is serving no purpose," said fellow law student Junior Mastaki, adding that the Congolese authorities were "incapable" of protecting the public.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Petrol Army Police United Nations Exchange Student Young Beni Goma Kinshasa Man Congo SITE May November From

Recent Stories

MoFAIC Undersecretary meets with Undersecretary of ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler confers degrees on graduates of Gulf M ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU between ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Omani Ambassador

41 minutes ago

Insurer Axa plans total carbon divestment by 2040

4 minutes ago

Chile simmers after another night of unrest

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.