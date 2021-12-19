UrduPoint.com

Thirteen Killed In Land Dispute In Guatemala - Police

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Thirteen people, including children, died in the locality of Chiquix, Nahuala municipality in the Solola department of Guatemala in a new episode of violence over water and land, the national police said.

"Among those who died are children, men and women, in addition to the (previously reported) tragic death of a police officer. This brings the death toll to 13 people," the police said on Twitter.

It was noted that two more law enforcement officers were injured in the clashes.

Chinquix borders the town of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan. Disputes over water and land between the two localities date back to over 100 years.

