Thirteen Members Of Afghanistan's Uprising Forces Killed In Country's North-East - Witness

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Thirteen members of Afghanistan's public uprising forces were killed and three others were wounded in clashes with the Taliban radical movement in the northeastern Takhar province, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Taliban launched an attack on the pro-governmental militia last night, in the Lala Guzar area of Khwaja Bahauddin district.

Local residents said that local commander Malik Tatar was the target of the attack.

A security source in Takhar confirmed to Sputnik that the uprising forces had suffered casualties and added that several Taliban insurgents had also been killed.

More Stories From World

