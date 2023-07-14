Open Menu

Thirteen Migrants From Sub-Saharan Africa Drown Off Tunisia's Coast - National Guard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 02:10 AM

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Thirteen migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa have drowned off Tunisia's coast in an attempt to reach Europe in a boat, the Tunisian national guard said on Thursday.

The bodies were found off the coast near the Tunisian city of Sfax, which has lately become an unofficial base for the transfer of illegal migrants to Europe, the agency said in a statement.

At the same time, the Tunisian coast guard managed to save 25 other nationals of Sub-Saharan Africa's countries near the same city, the statement read.

The Tunisian national guard added that its officers had detained smugglers who illegally transferred African migrants from Tunisia's southeastern border to Sfax where they provided them with boats.

Hundreds of migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa attempt to sail from Tunisia and Livia to Italy in boats on a daily basis. Dozens of them drown in the process. In recent months, there has been a sharp spike in reports about migrants dying at sea.

