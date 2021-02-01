UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirteen Militants, Including Taliban Commander, Killed In Afghanistan's South - Military

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:04 PM

Thirteen Militants, Including Taliban Commander, Killed in Afghanistan's South - Military

Thirteen militants, including a Taliban commander, have been killed in an Afghan security operation in the southern province of Helmand, the defense ministry said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Thirteen militants, including a Taliban commander, have been killed in an Afghan security operation in the southern province of Helmand, the defense ministry said on Monday.

According to the military, the radical movement plotted an attack on Afghan forces in the Aynak and Gronj Qala areas of Nawa district in Helmand province.

With the support of the air force, the Afghan National Security Forces carried out a counterattack, killing 13 militants, including senior Taliban group leader Mawlawi Ehsan, and wounding another two.

The operation comes as the Taliban-Kabul talks in Doha appear to be in limbo given the new US administration reviewing the Trump-era peace deal with the Islamist movement.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Militants Doha

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific introduces new Baggage Policy startin ..

16 minutes ago

McGarry comes to the fore once again in 10K, Garre ..

18 minutes ago

'Say no to Child brides'

22 minutes ago

This Chinese New Year stay focused and determined ..

36 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Military topples elected govt in Myanmar

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.