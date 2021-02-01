Thirteen militants, including a Taliban commander, have been killed in an Afghan security operation in the southern province of Helmand, the defense ministry said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Thirteen militants, including a Taliban commander, have been killed in an Afghan security operation in the southern province of Helmand, the defense ministry said on Monday.

According to the military, the radical movement plotted an attack on Afghan forces in the Aynak and Gronj Qala areas of Nawa district in Helmand province.

With the support of the air force, the Afghan National Security Forces carried out a counterattack, killing 13 militants, including senior Taliban group leader Mawlawi Ehsan, and wounding another two.

The operation comes as the Taliban-Kabul talks in Doha appear to be in limbo given the new US administration reviewing the Trump-era peace deal with the Islamist movement.