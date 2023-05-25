UrduPoint.com

Thirteen Palestinians Injured In Raid By Israeli Military In West Bank - Reports

Thirteen Palestinians have been injured and 14 others detained during a raid by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp located near the city of Jericho in the West Bank, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Thursday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Thirteen Palestinians have been injured and 14 others detained during a raid by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp located near the city of Jericho in the West Bank, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Israeli military surrounded the Aqabat Jabr camp, started throwing tear gas and can grenades, and opened fire, the sources were cited as saying by the newspaper. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told WAFA that the IDF had stormed around 50 houses, including the houses of Jericho Governor Jihad Abu al-Assal and his sons.

One of the 13 injured Palestinians is currently in a critical condition, the news outlet reported, adding that the Israeli military had seized recordings of surveillance cameras from the camp.

Meanwhile, the IDF said that they had been met with gunfire and Molotov cocktails during the raid, which had forced them to respond "with live fire and riot dispersal means," the Times of Israel newspaper reported.

The Israeli military also reportedly said they had detained only two people suspected of participating in terrorist activities during the raid.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

