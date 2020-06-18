MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Thirteen people have died in a landslide in southeastern Cote d'Ivoire, the country's National Office of Civil Protection (ONPC) said on Thursday.

"Rescue operations to recover bodies trapped by the landslide are underway.

Thirteen bodies have been discovered," the ONPC said in a statement published on Facebook.

According to Agence Ivorienne de Presse, the landslide was caused by an intense rainfall that hit the area of Anyama city in the country's southeast overnight.