UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirteen People Die Of Methanol Poisoning At Funeral In Cambodia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Thirteen People Die of Methanol Poisoning at Funeral in Cambodia - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Thirteen people have died and over seventy have been hospitalized after being poisoned by rice wine with a high concentration of methanol in the western Cambodian province of Pursat, Cambodian newspaper Khmer Times reported on Friday.

According to the media, the mass poisoning occurred at the funeral of a woman in a village in the Krakor district. Police detained a couple, aged 71 and 61, who sold the adulterated rice wine at the event.

As Deputy Anksar Chambak commune chief Phan Sombor said, the daughter of the woman whose funeral the villagers were attending also died in the incident.

In early June, the Cambodian authorities banned the free sale of methanol as disinfecting liquid used for combating the spread of COVID-19. In addition, they announced the certification of local producers' homemade alcohol. According to the media, rice wine with a high concentration of methanol emerged because many producers don't understand the difference between the effects of methyl and ethyl alcohol on the human body.

Related Topics

Police Died Sale Pursat June Women Media Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan fails to win hosting right for Hockey5s W ..

3 minutes ago

PSL 6 matches will go live for global audience via ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates restarts flights to Phuket with re-openin ..

18 minutes ago

Consumers of mobile services paying highest tax in ..

23 minutes ago

Bilawal lashes out at ongoing “process of accoun ..

31 minutes ago

72,879 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.