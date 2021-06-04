Thirteen People Die of Methanol Poisoning at Funeral in Cambodia - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Thirteen people have died and over seventy have been hospitalized after being poisoned by rice wine with a high concentration of methanol in the western Cambodian province of Pursat, Cambodian newspaper Khmer Times reported on Friday.

According to the media, the mass poisoning occurred at the funeral of a woman in a village in the Krakor district. Police detained a couple, aged 71 and 61, who sold the adulterated rice wine at the event.

As Deputy Anksar Chambak commune chief Phan Sombor said, the daughter of the woman whose funeral the villagers were attending also died in the incident.

In early June, the Cambodian authorities banned the free sale of methanol as disinfecting liquid used for combating the spread of COVID-19. In addition, they announced the certification of local producers' homemade alcohol. According to the media, rice wine with a high concentration of methanol emerged because many producers don't understand the difference between the effects of methyl and ethyl alcohol on the human body.