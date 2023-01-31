UrduPoint.com

Thirteen People Killed In Attack In Burkina Faso Town Of Falagountou - Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Thirteen People Killed in Attack in Burkina Faso Town of Falagountou - Armed Forces

At least thirteen people, including 10 gendarmes, one civilian and two members of a self-defense armed group have been killed in an attack by armed militants in the town of Falagountou in northern Burkina Faso, the country's armed forces said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) At least thirteen people, including 10 gendarmes, one civilian and two members of a self-defense armed group have been killed in an attack by armed militants in the town of Falagountou in northern Burkina Faso, the country's armed forces said on Tuesday.

"Twelve combatants were killed, including two from the VDP (Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland, a self-defense armed group) ... One civilian also died," the general staff of the country's armed forces was quoted as saying by the Radio Omega broadcaster.

Five more gendarmes were injured and 10 are currently considered missing, the general staff reportedly added. The army also said it had found the bodies of about 15 militants involved in the attack, the news outlet reported.

Later in the day, the governor of the Cascades Region, Col.

Jean-Charles Some, said that the authorities had also discovered bodies of 15 other people abducted by armed militants last week.

On Sunday, the militants reportedly stopped two minibuses in southwestern Burkina Faso, dropping off 24 people. Nine of them were released, and the rest were abducted. The militants burnt the minibuses.

"As of the afternoon of January 30, 2023, at about 12 p.m. (12:00 GMT), 15 bodies were found in the village of Linguekoro, Comoe Province," the governor was quoted as saying by the Burkina24 broadcaster.

Bullet holes were found on the discovered bodies, the governor added, as quoted by to the news outlet.

Burkina Faso, located in Africa's Sahel region, has been struggling to contain a radical jihadist offensive that has been ongoing since 2015.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Attack Militants Army Governor Died Burkina Faso January Sunday 2015 From P

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar ..

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar Coup Anniversary - Treasury

13 minutes ago
 Only 7 health symptoms directly related to long Co ..

Only 7 health symptoms directly related to long Covid, study revealed

11 minutes ago
 KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing deat ..

KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing death toll mounts to 95 with 221 i ..

11 minutes ago
 Peshawar Blast: MNAs urge consensus policy to comb ..

Peshawar Blast: MNAs urge consensus policy to combat terrorism, violent extremis ..

11 minutes ago
 Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More ..

Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More Powerful Weapons - De Gaulle's ..

11 minutes ago
 Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congre ..

Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congresswoman Omar From Foreign Affa ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.