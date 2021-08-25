Thirteen People Killed in Floods in Western Venezuela - Merida Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) At least 13 people have been killed in floods in the western Venezuelan state of Merida, Governor Ramon Guevara said.

"The emergency has been developing for several days, but serious problems began after heavy rainfall that began the day before and continued through the night," Guevara said in comments to the media, with video posted on the Merida Noticia blog on Twitter.

"Eleven people have so far died in floods in the locality of Tovar... and two children have died in Santa Cruz de Mora," the governor said.

The civil protection service sent special equipment to the disaster area to clear the rubble.