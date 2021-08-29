UrduPoint.com

Thirteen Police Officers Injured At Protests Against Health Passes In France's Marseille

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Thirteen Police Officers Injured at Protests Against Health Passes in France's Marseille

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Thirteen law enforcement officers received injuries during protests against the COVID-19 health passes in the French city of Marseille, the Bouches-du-Rhone police said on Saturday.

"Police prefect expresses its support to the 13 injured police officers," the police department tweeted.

It added that three people had been arrested.

Almost 160,000 demonstrators took part in the nationwide rallies against the health passes on Saturday.

Last weekend, nearly 215,000 opponents of the measure took part in marches across France.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.

At the end of last month, the pass was already required in museums, theaters, movies and all public events attended by over 50 people. Starting August 9, it became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains.

