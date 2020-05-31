Thirteen Police Officers Injured Following George Floyd Protests in Philadelphia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) At least 13 Philadelphia police officers got injured during violent riots over the death of African American George Floyd in police custody, the CBS Philly tv channel reported on Saturday, citing Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

According to Outlaw, protesters also burned four police cars. Moreover, mass looting took place during the riot. The commissioner added that over 3,000 people participated in the George Floyd protest. At the same time, police have detained 14 people during riots.

Earlier in the day, the city authorities announced that a curfew would be imposed until Sunday morning.

Protests erupted across the United States this week after Floyd died in police custody on Monday in the state of Minnesota. A video circulating online showed Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinning unarmed Floyd to the ground with his knee. Chauvin knelt down on Floyd for more than eight minutes as he struggled to breathe. The officer continued to kneel even after Floyd became unresponsive and despite bystanders pleading for him to stop. Floyd's death was seen by the public as yet another example of police brutality against African Americans in the US.