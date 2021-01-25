Thirteen Security Officers Injured at Jan 23 Unauthorized Rally in Moscow - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Thirteen security officers were injured at the unauthorized rally of Alexey Navalny supporters, which was held in Moscow on January 23, six of them sought assistance at medical centers, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik.

"While performing tasks on ensuring law and order, 13 staffers of law enforcement agencies were injured. Seven of them received medical assistance on the spot. Six had to get medical treatment at healthcare facilities," the source said.

There are both police officers and special purpose mobile unit staffers among those injured, the source specified.