UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirteen Security Officers Injured At Jan 23 Unauthorized Rally In Moscow - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 02:53 PM

Thirteen Security Officers Injured at Jan 23 Unauthorized Rally in Moscow - Source

Thirteen security officers were injured at the unauthorized rally of Alexey Navalny supporters, which was held in Moscow on January 23, six of them sought assistance at medical centers, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Thirteen security officers were injured at the unauthorized rally of Alexey Navalny supporters, which was held in Moscow on January 23, six of them sought assistance at medical centers, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik.

"While performing tasks on ensuring law and order, 13 staffers of law enforcement agencies were injured. Seven of them received medical assistance on the spot. Six had to get medical treatment at healthcare facilities," the source said.

There are both police officers and special purpose mobile unit staffers among those injured, the source specified.

Related Topics

Injured Police Moscow Law And Order Mobile January

Recent Stories

“Strong evidence of money-laundering against a b ..

13 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Demands Punishment For Attacke ..

12 seconds ago

IRSA releases 31,200 cusecs water

13 seconds ago

England lose Crawley in 164-run chase against Sri ..

15 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $54.69 a barrel F ..

26 minutes ago

IPDS signed agreement of cooperation with Institu ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.