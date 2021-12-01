UrduPoint.com

Thirteen Suspected Cases Of Omicron Variant Detected In France - Council Of Ministers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:29 PM

Thirteen Suspected Cases of Omicron Variant Detected in France - Council of Ministers

Thirteen suspected cases of the new Omicron coronavirus strain have been identified in France, a spokesman for the French Council of Ministers, Gabriel Attal, said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Thirteen suspected cases of the new Omicron coronavirus strain have been identified in France, a spokesman for the French Council of Ministers, Gabriel Attal, said on Wednesday.

"To date, 13 suspected cases of infection with the Omicron strain have been identified on our territory," Attal said at a briefing.

The spokesman did not exclude the possibility that the Omicron strain is spreading across France.

On November 25, the Daily Mail reported that UK scientists have distinguished a new virus strain, which contains more mutations in the spike protein 32 than all previous variants, meaning that it could hamper the body's immune response and spread more easily.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled the new virus variant, first identified in South Africa, as one of concern. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Related Topics

World France United Kingdom South Africa November All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Merkel Promised EU Assistance in Solving Problem o ..

Merkel Promised EU Assistance in Solving Problem of Refugees on Border - Lukashe ..

3 seconds ago
 Most Young American Adults Fear US Democracy 'In T ..

Most Young American Adults Fear US Democracy 'In Trouble' or 'Failing - Poll

3 minutes ago
 Parents' Financial Situation Directly Affects Adul ..

Parents' Financial Situation Directly Affects Adult Children Poverty Level - EU ..

3 minutes ago
 Seven Injured As Train Goes Off Rails in Northern ..

Seven Injured As Train Goes Off Rails in Northern Italy - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Found Solidarity in NATO on Strong Me ..

Blinken Says Found Solidarity in NATO on Strong Measures if Russia Invades Ukrai ..

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Requires S-400, S-500 Air Defense Systems ..

Belarus Requires S-400, S-500 Air Defense Systems for Effective Protection - Luk ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.