Thirteen Suspected Cases of Omicron Variant Detected in France - Council of Ministers

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Thirteen suspected cases of the new Omicron coronavirus strain have been identified in France, a spokesman for the French Council of Ministers, Gabriel Attal, said on Wednesday.

"To date, 13 suspected cases of infection with the Omicron strain have been identified on our territory," Attal said at a briefing.

The spokesman did not exclude the possibility that the Omicron strain is spreading across France.

On November 25, the Daily Mail reported that UK scientists have distinguished a new virus strain, which contains more mutations in the spike protein 32 than all previous variants, meaning that it could hamper the body's immune response and spread more easily.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled the new virus variant, first identified in South Africa, as one of concern. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.