Thirteen Syrian Refugees Return Home From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) A total of 13 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon in the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 13 refugees (four women and seven children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet Yabus and Tell Kalah checkpoints.

There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the center wrote on Facebook.

The center also stated that 44 internally displaced people returned to their places of residence.

Syrian engineering units conducted mine clearing activities, having cleared 4.9 acres of the territory as well as having found and defused 41 explosive devices.

