Thirteen Taliban Members Killed In Afghan Forces Operations Across Country - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:26 PM

Thirteen Taliban Members Killed in Afghan Forces Operations Across Country - Reports

The Afghan Special Forces killed 13 Taliban fighters during security raids in Kabul and four other Afghan provinces, local media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The Afghan Special Forces killed 13 Taliban fighters during security raids in Kabul and four other Afghan provinces, local media reported on Wednesday.

The operations were conducted in the Laghman, Helmand and Khost provinces, as well as in the capital of Kabul, as reported by the Khaama news outlet, citing military officials.

In addition, five Taliban militants were detained during the raids.

The Taliban group has not yet commented on the operations.

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants

