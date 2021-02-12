Thirteen Terrorist Suspects Detained in Denmark Plotted Attacks on Kingdom or Germany

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Thirteen Islamist suspects recently detained in Denmark were plotting attacks either on the Scandinavian country or on Germany, Danish Police Chief Lene Sorensen said on Friday, adding that weapons and chemicals were discovered during an operation.

"The largest police operation, conducted between February 6 and February 8, was based on the suspicion that a group of people was planning terrorist attacks in Denmark or in Germany," Sorensen told reporters.

The police also found weapons, bomb-making materials and the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) flags.

Eight men and five women were detained and subsequently taken into custody in Denmark and are suspected of plotting a single or multiple terrorist attacks. One more suspect was arrested in Germany.

Seven of those apprehended in Denmark were remanded in custody until March 2, and the remaining six until February 23.

Similarly, the German Der Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday that three Syrian nationals suspected of planning a terror attack were detained by police in Germany and Denmark.