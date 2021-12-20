UrduPoint.com

Thirteen UN Members Now Detained In Ethiopia, UN Calls For Their Release - Spokesman

Thirteen UN Members Now Detained in Ethiopia, UN Calls for Their Release - Spokesman

At least six more United Nations staff members and dependents have been detained in Ethiopia, bringing the total number of the organization's personnel arrested in the East African country to 13, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday

"There's an increase, not a decrease in the staff that has been detained. We now stand at 11 UN staff members and two dependents who are in detention, and, again, we call for all of them to be released," Haq said during a press briefing.

The United Nations has recently been targeted on several occasions by the Ethiopian authorities in the Tigray region, affected by the year-long conflict between the government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Last month, at least 16 local UN staff and dependents and 70 truck drivers contracted by the United Nations were detained across Ethiopia. The truck drivers have since been released, while seven UN employees remained in "unexplained and unacceptable detention," as of late November, according to the United Nations.

In November, the Ethiopian government declared a six-month state of emergency nationwide, allowing authorities to detain everyone suspected to have ties with terrorists.

In May, Ethiopia designated the rebel TPLF as a terrorist organization.

