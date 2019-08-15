UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirteen US States Sue Trump Administration Over New Green Card Rules - Reports

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 07:11 PM

Thirteen US States Sue Trump Administration Over New Green Card Rules - Reports

A group of 13 US states led by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has launched legal action against the administration of President Donald Trump over a new immigration rule that, when in effect, will make it harder for legal immigrants to obtain green cards, media has reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A group of 13 US states led by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has launched legal action against the administration of President Donald Trump over a new immigration rule that, when in effect, will make it harder for legal immigrants to obtain green cards, media has reported.

Acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said earlier in the week that the Trump administration issued an order permitting US authorities to restrict the issuance of residence permits to immigrants who had previously enjoyed certain kinds of public benefits.

The 169-page lawsuit was filed in the US District Court in Eastern Washington, the Seattle Times said, and was joined by the states of Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico and Rhode Island.

"The rule is un-American, anti-immigrant and unlawful. I intend to stop it," Ferguson said as quoted by the media.

The new rule is expected to enter into force in October. It will affect immigrants who have received social payments for more than 12 months in the past three years, including all forms of the Medicaid health insurance and food stamp programs, and others.

According to analysis by the Migration Policy Institute think tank, cited by the Seattle Times, approximately 150,000 non-citizens residing in the state of Washington receive at least one benefit mentioned in the new regulation.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Seattle Mexico Tank October Citizenship Media All Court

Recent Stories

India can orchestrate Pulwama-like drama to strike ..

8 minutes ago

By repealing Article 370 India committed big blund ..

3 minutes ago

AKDJ sets up hunger strike camp to mark August 15 ..

3 minutes ago

Black Day observed in Sialkot

39 seconds ago

Irish airport flights suspended after runway plane ..

41 seconds ago

Patel takes five wickets as Sri Lanka reach 227 fo ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.