Thirteenth Aircraft Heads From Russia To Italy To Help Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:54 PM

Thirteenth Aircraft Heads From Russia to Italy to Help Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

Thirteenth Il-76 aircraft flew out from Russia to Italy carrying troops and equipment to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Thirteenth Il-76 aircraft flew out from Russia to Italy carrying troops and equipment to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

Russian specialists will start carrying out programs on disinfection and prevention as soon as they agree all the steps with local authorities.

More Stories From World

