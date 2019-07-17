UrduPoint.com
Thirteenth Plane Carrying S-400 Components Arrives In Turkey - Defense Ministry

The 13th plane carrying components of Russian S-400 air defense system has arrived in Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The 13th plane carrying components of Russian S-400 air defense system has arrived in Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The delivery of S-400 parts continues as planned. The 13th plane has landed at Murted air base," the ministerial statement said.

It is unclear how many cargo aircraft are needed to transfer all batches of the air defense systems acquired by Turkey.

The first batch of S-400 components was brought to Turkey on July 12.

Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in December 2017. The contract has been strongly criticized by the United States and NATO, which have cited concerns over the S-400 incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.

The United States claims that S-400 systems may compromise the F-35 stealth jet project. Washington announced in June that it would not accept more Turkish pilots for F-35 training unless Turkey abandoned the agreement with Russia. Turkey, in turn, has insisted that it is not going to give up its $2.5 billion contract with Russia.

According to media reports, the United States has already decided on a package of sanctions against Turkey over the procurement of S-400 systems, which can be announced later in July.

