Thirty Confirmed Dead In N.Carolina County From Storm Helene: Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Thirty people are now confirmed dead in North Carolina's Buncombe County, home to the tourist hotspot of Asheville, as a result of superstorm Helene, authorities said Sunday, sending the overall US death toll soaring.
"We have another devastating update.
We now have 30 confirmed losses due to the storm," Sheriff Quentin Miller told a briefing carried by local media. "We're still conducting search operations and we know that those also may include recovery operations."
That brought the toll across a large swathe of the southeastern United States to at least 83, according to reports from local officials and media tallied by AFP.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2024
FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
More Stories From World
-
Austria far right scores historic win in national vote4 minutes ago
-
Napoli jump to top of Serie A with win over Monza4 minutes ago
-
Britain's last coal-fired power station closes4 minutes ago
-
Death toll soars in US from storm Helene, North Carolina reeling24 minutes ago
-
Hurricane John death toll at least 16: Mexican authorities44 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table7 hours ago
-
Herbert Kickl: sharp-tongued leader of Austria's far right7 hours ago
-
Golf: Spanish Open final round scores8 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update8 hours ago
-
Rescuers search in vain for 48 migrants off Spain's Canaries8 hours ago
-
Pogacar on top of the world after sealing cycling triple crown8 hours ago