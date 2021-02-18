Thirty-Eight People Die Amid Severe Winter Storm in Texas, Other US States - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) At least 38 people died in the Texas and other US states due to the powerful winter storm, CNN reported on Thursday.

The storm continues unabated for the fifth consecutive day, the report said.

As of Thursday morning, almost half a million residents of Texas remain without electricity, according to the utility tracker Poweroutage.us.

More than 300,000 residents continue to experience power outages in the neighboring states of Mississippi and Louisiana, it added.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for a number of states and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

"Major winter storm to impact the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with heavy snow and significant ice accumulations today. Much below-average temperatures continue to linger over the Central/Southern Plains into the Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley," the National Weather Service said.