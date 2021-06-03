Thirty-Eight States Join New UN Group of Friends of Women of Sahel - Niger Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Some 38 member states at the United Nations had joined the newly launched Group of Friends of Women of the Sahel, Niger Ambassador to the United Nations Abdou Abarry told reporters.

"A new Group of Friends of Women of the Sahel was created, co-chaired by Niger, the African Union and the European Union," Abarry said on Wednesday.

"The group includes 38 country members who officially joined the group today."

Abarry said the group will be tasked with discussing policies and practices in the Sahel region by facilitating exchanges with women.

The group will also seek to promote women's participation and increase female leadership in various organizations throughout the region.