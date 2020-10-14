Thirty-Eight Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Thirty-eight forest fires - down from 49 the day before - have been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 1,430 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 38 wildfires on an area of 579 hectares [1,431 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on October 13, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 49 wildfires were put out on an area of 1,159 acres.