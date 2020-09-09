Thirty-Five COVID-19 Cases Registered at Refugee Camp in Greece - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Thirty-five COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed among residents of the Moria refugee reception and identification center on the Greek island of Lesbos, the Athens news Agency - Macedonian Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The Moria refugee camp is the largest in the country, sheltering 12,800 people.

The first case, a 40-year old refugee with health issues who left Moria in July and returned in late August, was confirmed on September 2.

Between September 3-5, approximately 2,000 samples were gathered by the National Public Health Organization, 35 of them were tested positive for the disease. One hundred camp personnel were tested as well, with all results coming back negative.

The camp has been under quarantine since last Wednesday.

Since March, all Greek migrant and refugee camps are under severe restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the disease.