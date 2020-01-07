Thirty-five people have died and another 48 got injured in a stampede as people packed the streets of the Iranian city of Kerman for the funeral procession of late Qasem Soleimani, the country's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander, killed by the United States last week, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Thirty-five people have died and another 48 got injured in a stampede as people packed the streets of the Iranian city of Kerman for the funeral procession of late Qasem Soleimani, the country's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander, killed by the United States last week, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Tuesday.

The funeral ceremony started in Kerman, the hometown of Soleimani, on Tuesday morning.

"Unfortunately, due to stampede and a massive gathering of the funeral procession's participants in Kerman, several people have died, while several injured have been hospitalized," Pir Hossein Kulivand, the chief of Iran's emergency services said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

He added that the situation was being looked into with additional information to be provided later.

Soleimani was killed in a US strike on Friday. Thousands of people across Iran have been taking to the streets to publicly mourn his death.